plans to expand in the French cinema industry by buying the
digital post-production activities of Quinta Industries, which
was put into liquidation last month, briefly threatening the
future of 60 films.
The company wants to build on its recent expansion in film
post-production in Hollywood and New York to help the French
industry transition to digital formats and is looking for more
opportunities to expand geographically, it said on Friday.
"Technicolor is world leader in services to the cinema
industry ... (but) we were totally absent from the French
market," Chief Executive Frederic Rose told a conference call.
"We spent 18 months looking for opportunities to get
established."
The group is buying Quinta's audio businesses ADJ and SIS,
as well as digital conversion company Scanlab, enabling
Technicolor to enter the French digital cinema distribution
market. It also hopes to buy image and colorisation specialist
Duboi.
Technicolor, which did not give financial details of the
Quinta deal, does not plan to take on Quinta's LTC, which
specialises in printing film reels, including those for Golden
Globe award-winning silent film The Artist.
Technicolor has itself been struggling with economic
conditions in Europe, where it has seen the market deteriorate
particularly in its digital delivery unit, which supplies TV
decoders and set-top boxes.
The group lowered its profit forecast last month and said it
would cut 600 jobs.
