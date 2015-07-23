PARIS, July 23 French media and entertainment
technology group Technicolor said on Thursday it has
signed an exclusive deal with Cisco to buy its customer
premises equipment business for 550 million euros ($601.65
million) in cash and stock.
Following the transaction, Technicolor's Connected Home
segment should reach adjusted EBITDA in excess of 200 million
euros by year-end 2016 and 8-9 percent adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin
by 2017, Technicolor said in a statement.
The deal will also translate into double-digit earnings per
share accretion at group level starting in the first full year
after closing, it said.
Under the terms of the deal, Cisco will receive
approximately 413 million euros in cash and about 137 million
euros in newly issued Technicolor shares, subject to certain
adjustments provided for in the agreement.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)