BRIEF-Alma Market to prepare motion for opening of bankruptcy proceedings with liquidation of assets
* Krakow court decides to discontinue rehabilitation proceedings of Alma Market on Feb. 10
PARIS May 25 French digital video specialist Technicolor on Friday said its one remaining set-top-box factory in France has filed for insolvency.
The former TV maker has been seeking a buyer for the Angers site, which employs around 330 staff, as it attempts to find a partner for its loss-making set-top box business.
Technicolor has been reshuffling its business towards services for the cinema and entertainment industries after it failed to keep pace with technological advances in its core TV and cathode-ray tube business and faced increased competition from cheaper set-top boxes. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Court in Lublin opens the company's arrangement proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, Feb 11 The founder of Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air, placed in receivership earlier this week, accused the government of seizing Arik to meet a political goal of creating a "national carrier" and said he would challenge the move in court.