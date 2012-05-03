Activist investor calls for transparent Stada sales process
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
PARIS May 3 Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push through its turnaround plan.
The transaction will take place through a twin capital increase, the first tranche reserved for JPMorgan and the second also open to existing shareholders. JPMorgan has committed to buy up to three-quarters of the second issue, Technicolor said.
The French company expects to raise between 147 million and 158 million euros ($208 million) from the capital hike and will use 80 percent of net proceeds to pay down debt, it said in a statement on Thursday.
"The capital increase we are planning will provide the company with a stronger financial structure and a stable shareholder base to implement its growth strategy," Technicolor Chief Executive Frederic Rose said. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.
SEOUL, Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian private equity firm MBK Partners.