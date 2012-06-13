PARIS, June 13 San-Franciso-based Vector Capital said on Wednesday it was sweetening its offer for French set-top box maker Technicolor as it was increasing the subscription price for its proposed reserved capital increase to 2.00 per share.

All other terms of the previous offer remain unchanged.

"We believe that this improved offer is clearly superior for Technicolor and its shareholders to the transaction with JP Morgan and One Equity Partners", it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)