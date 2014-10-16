BRIEF-Penn Virginia sees full year 2017 production of 10,000-11,000 BOEPD
* Penn virginia corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides operational update with 2017 and preliminary 2018 guidance
Oct 16 Technicolor Sa :
* Says it is to represent Warner Bros Entertainment as its exclusive intellectual property (IP) licensing agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Penn virginia corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides operational update with 2017 and preliminary 2018 guidance
* Ring energy announces financial and operational results for fourth quarter and year end 2016
* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in strong capital position