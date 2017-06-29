BRIEF-Axcen Photonics to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 29 French media and entertainment group Technicolor cut its full year adjusted EBITDA target as rising memory costs affect its Connected Home business, it said on Thursday.
Technicolor now expects annual adjusted core earnings in the 420-480 million euro range ($480-548 million), down from the 460-520 million euros expected earlier.
The company also said it maintained its original free cash flow objective in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of the Cathode Ray Tube cartel case settlements. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
* Says its unit unloads shares of UK company Huntsworth Plc worth 9.77 million pounds ($12.69 million)
* GIC, the Singaporean sovereign fund, is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about £1 billion - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2u5DIkP