Dec 17 Techniline SA :

* Boards of Techniline and Groupe Unika approve in principle merger by absorption of Groupe Unika by Techniline

* Assets of Groupe Unika would be transferred to Techniline

* Ratio at which shares will be converted to be announced at later date when valuation of Groupe Unika's assets is finalised

* Techniline shares remain suspended

* After merger Unika group shareholders will be majority shareholders of new entity and listing on Alternext will be maintained