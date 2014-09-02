BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
Sept 2 Techniline Sa :
* Says Commercial Tribunal announced compulsory liquidation of its Techni Cine Phot unit on Aug. 6
* Says trading in Techniline shares remains suspended
* Says Commercial Tribunal announced compulsory liquidation of its Techni Cine Phot unit on Aug. 6

* Says trading in Techniline shares remains suspended

* Says it has not declared itself insolvent and is examining all available options
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)