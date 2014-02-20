PARIS Feb 20 French oil services group Technip's chief executive said on Thursday he expected capital expenditure (capex) by international oil companies to grow by 5 to 6 percent in 2014, lower than during the previous decade.

"In the previous decade, majors and super majors had double-digit growth rates, and at the moment we're more on 5-6 percent growth rate," CEO Thierry Pilenko told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)