PARIS Dec 14 Technip has ruled out
making an offer for seismic surveys specialist CGG
after talks with the company failed to produce an agreement, the
French oil services group said on Sunday.
Technip said in a statement it had put forward "a number of
alternative options to a tender offer" in discussions with CGG
but failed to reach a deal.
"Under these circumstances, Technip informs the market that
it does not intend to file a tender offer for CGG," the company
said.
CGG had previously rebuffed a 1.47 billion euro ($1.82
billion) takeover offer from Technip in November.
In a statement on Sunday, CGG said it had "remained open to
dialogue and studied all proposals" since the emergence of
Technip's unsolicited approach but that "the board of CGG
considered that none of the proposed options were creating value
for the company". "CGG is in a position to weather current
difficult market conditions," it added.
Its shares tumbled on Thursday and Friday following a report
that the French government had doubts about a Technip tie-up.
The stock ended the week at 6.91 euros, down almost 15 percent
on Wednesday's close.
The French firm is seeking to broaden the range of services
it can offer as oil company clients slash spending in response
to a 40 percent drop in the price of oil since June.
The government's blessing was seen as key to any deal
because state-owned investment fund BPIFrance owns 7 percent of
CGG and 5.2 percent of Technip.
