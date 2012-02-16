(Adds detail, share price, analyst comment)

PARIS Feb 16 French oil services group Technip posted a one-third rise in fourth-quarter net profit and forecast further sales growth this year as oil companies boost spending.

The builder of oil rigs and refineries, which expanded its fast-growing subsea business when it bought U.S.-based Global Industries last year, said sales should rise between 12 and 17.5 percent this year from 6.8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in 2011.

"Looking ahead to 2012, our clients show confidence in oil and gas prices and continue investing to meet challenging production targets," Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement on Thursday.

"Whilst the general economic and political uncertainties should not be ignored, we continue to see opportunities in nearly all the markets in which we operate," the CEO added.

Oilfield service companies have benefited from strong oil prices which have led their hydrocarbon-producing clients to raise investments. Total, Shell and BP have announced capital expenditure increases to find and extract more oil.

Brent crude oil has been trading above the $100 mark - a comfortable level for investments - for about a year.

Technip posted fourth-quarter net income of 150 million euros, against 112 million a year earlier, as sales rose 14 percent to 2.01 billion. The group proposed raising the annual dividend to shareholders by 9 percent to 1.58 euros a share.

Shares in Technip, which competes with Saipem of Italy and industry leader Schlumberger, were 1.2 percent higher at 79.23 euros by 0910 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the European oil and gas index.

The company also confirmed that the Global Industries takeover should add between 5 and 7 percent to earnings per share by 2013, with cost savings estimated to be at least $30 million.

"In a booming market context, particularly in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West Africa, Technip appears confident in its ability to integrate Global Industries well into its organisation," CM-CIC Securities analyst Jean-Luc Romain wrote.

Technip added that total capital expenditure for 2012 was expected to be between 350 million and 400 million euros. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)