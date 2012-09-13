By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Sept 13 French oil services group
Technip's downstream business has been hurt a little
by the economic downturn, as some smaller refineries and
petrochemical firms have had problems financing projects, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
Thierry Pilenko on Thursday also repeated the builder of oil
rigs and refineries' outlook for revenue of 7.65 to 8 billion
euros this year but said it was still too soon to make forecasts
for 2013.
"The downstream business... is probably the only area where
we have seen any effect of the global downturn," he said in a
presentation at an industry conference. "Other than that, we
haven't seen a single customer complaining."
Pilenko said he was not worried about seeing too much impact
from downstream project delays, which have occurred mainly in
Africa and Asia, as the company's portfolio is strong, he told
Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"These are generally customers that rely heavily on external
financing, that could be some smaller-scale private companies
that do not have the balance sheets to do it with their own
funds, to get their financing together," he said.
Technip also still expects its subsea revenue to grow to
between 3.35 billion and 3.50 billion euros in 2012, with an
operating margin around 15 percent. It expects revenue from its
onshore/offshore activities this year to reach 4.3 billion to
4.5 billion with an operating margin of 6 to 7 percent.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)