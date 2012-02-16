PARIS Feb 16 French oil services group Technip reported a 21.5 percent rise in its 2011 net profit and forecast sales growth helped by higher spending among oil companies.

The builder of oil rigs and refineries, which expanded its fast-growing subsea business when it bought U.S.-based Global Industries last year, said sales should grow to between 7.65 billion and 8 billion this year from 6.8 billion in 2011.

"We delivered strong profitability, beyond our initial expectations, with a record net profit of 507 million euros," Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement on Thursday. Our clients show confidence in oil and gas prices and continue investing to meet challenging production targets.

Recurring operating profit rose 14.4 percent to 709.5 million euros. Sales were up 12 percent, beating Technip's own forecast for sales growth of at least 7 percent.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates showed net profit at 487 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 697 million and sales of 6.69 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; editing by Geert De Clercq)