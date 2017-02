PARIS May 23 France's Technip said on Wednesday it has been awarded two subsea contracts to build a series of rigid pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico worth 105 million euros ($133.96 million).

Technips operating center in Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico, will execute both contracts, the company said, which are scheduled to be completed at the end of 2012.

