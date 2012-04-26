PARIS, April 26 French oil services group Technip confirmed its outlook for the year after posting a record order backlog in the first quarter and net income growth of 7.6 percent, supported by the oil industry's eagerness to bring new reserves into production.

The backlog of orders reached 12.344 billion euros ($16.27 billion), of which 5.665 billion was in Technip's growing Subsea division.

"Looking forward ... bidding continues to run at high levels," Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement on Thursday. "We continue to see a favourable orientation of our industry as operators' investment plans remain very ambitious."

Net profit rose to 112.2 million euros in the quarter compared with the same period in 2011, while revenue rose nearly 23 percent to 1.765 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)