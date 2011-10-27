PARIS Oct 27 French oil services group Technip
on Thursday shrugged off global economic uncertainty
as it raised its guidance again and unveiled forecast-beating
quarterly results boosted by higher spending by oil companies.
Technip posted a recurring operating profit of 180.9 million
euros ($250 million) for the third quarter against 155.7 million
in the year-ago period. Sales rose 15.6 percent to 1.7 billion
euros.
Analysts had on average expected recurring operating income
of 156 million euros and sales of 1.5 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The Paris-based group confirmed its full-year forecast for
sales growth of at least 7 percent to 6.5-6.7 billion euros, but
raised the revenue target of its subsea business to 2.7 billion.
Technip had previously targeted sales of 2.6-2.7 billion
euros for this high-margin unit that delivers underwater pipes
to the oil offshore industry.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)