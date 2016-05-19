PARIS May 19 France's Technip
announced an all-stock merger with U.S. rival FMC Technologies
to create an oil services group with combined revenue of
$20 billion.
The transaction is expected to deliver annual pretax savings
of at least $400 million as of 2019 and boost earnings per share
significantly, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
"We have complementary skills, technologies and
capabilities," Technip Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry
Pilenko said. "Together, TechnipFMC can add more value across
Subsea, Surface and Onshore/Offshore, enabling us to accelerate
our growth."
Lower energy prices are driving consolidation in the oil
services sector as companies seek savings to boost profits amid
an oil supply glut that has been weighing on exploration and
production.
Reuters reported in December that Technip had held talks
with FMC.
Under the terms of the deal, each Technip share will be
converted into two shares of TechnipFMC, and each FMC
Technologies share will be exchanged for one share of
TechnipFMC, with each company's shareholders owning close to 50
percent of the combined company.
Pilenko will serve as executive chairman of TechnipFMC,
while FMC Technologies' President and Chief Operating Officer
Doug Pferdehirt will be CEO, the companies said. The transaction
is expected to close early in 2017.
Last year, the two companies formed a joint venture, Forsys
Subsea, aimed at reducing the cost of subsea oilfield
exploration, a sector that has been badly hurt by the drop in
the price of oil.
Technip has a market value of about $6.2 billion, compared
with $6.5 billion for FMC Technologies. Technip has annual
revenue of $13.5 billion, more than double that of FMC
Technologies.
Goldman Sachs and Rothschild are acting as financial
advisers to Technip. Evercore and Societe Generale are acting as
financial advisers to FMC Technologies.
