PARIS May 19 The French government will remain
a long-term shareholder in the merged Technip-FMC group and sees
as important that it keeps a strong French presence, a source at
the economy ministry said on Thursday.
"There will be very clear commitments about preserving a
foothold in France over the long term," said the source, who
declined to be named.
The source was speaking after a merger announcement by the
two companies.
The new group's governance and the location of its decision
centres have been fixed by agreements and cannot be changed for
periods of between two and four years, the source added.
"The French government will remain a long term shareholder
in the new group," the source said.
The French government holds about 5.2 percent of Technip,
according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)