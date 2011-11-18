(Adds background)

PARIS Nov 18 A joint venture between France's Technip and Brazil's Odebrecht has been awarded a $1 billion contract from state-run Petrobras for the charter and operation of two pipeline installation vessels for five years.

The "letter of award", which includes an option for an additional five years, covers the connection of subsea wells in waters off the coast of Brazil that are up to 2,500 metres deep, Technip and Odebrecht said in a statement on Friday.

The ships are being built in South Korea, where Odebrecht is also overseeing the construction of drilling units.

French oil-services supplier Technip said in October that oil prices, though down from their second-quarter peak, remained high enough to fuel exploration and production investments.

Brazil's Petrobras is planning to increase its new oil and gas output capacity by 23 percent through the end of 2012, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said earlier this week.

But Petrobras, which plans to become the world's largest publicly listed oil company by 2020, will be fighting against the current of slow start-ups, delays, aging fields and unexpected stoppages that have typically curbed its efforts to boost output in the past.