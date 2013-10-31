* Group cuts subsea revenue target, raises onshore/offshore target

* Blames higher euro, shares down more than 6 percent

* CEO sees global upstream expenditures up 8 percent next year

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Oct 31 French oil services company Technip cut its full-year sales and margin targets for its subsea business on Thursday, blaming a stronger euro.

Technip, which supplies pipes, platforms and equipment to energy producers, now sees subsea revenue of 4.1 billion euros ($5.65 billion) against 4.3-4.6 billion previously.

The company said its forecast was hit by 20 million euros of currency effects, as the euro rose sharply in the past year against the Brazilian real, sterling and the Norwegian krone, which combined account for 29 percent of the group's 2013 revenue.

Some 10 million euros of one-off vessel depreciation costs and delays to projects in the Gulf of Mexico also hit the subsea division, Technip said, until now the group's fastest-growing unit.

Shares in Technip were down 7 percent by 0818 GMT, the biggest losers in France's CAC 40 index of blue-chips, having fallen 7.9 percent since the beginning of the year.

"The main culprit is the subsea division, which missed even our bottom of the range estimates and missed consensus by a wide mark," said Societe Generale analysts in a note.

"We think investors should consider switching to stocks which are/used to be less popular than Technip, such as Bourbon , CGG and Amec," they said.

Technip shares trade at 13.68 times 12-month forward earnings, compared to a P/E ratio of 13.39 for CGG and 12.47 for Amec.

Technip Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko also said he saw stricter "discipline" from his oil major clients in terms of capital expenditure, but that he still expected global oil and gas exploration and production investments to grow by about 8 percent next year.

"I don't know if we will achieve the same growth than in the past years, but we still are on a very positive growth path," Pilenko said on a conference call.

"There's a rather strong effort by majors for more discipline on capex (capital expenditure)," he said.

"That being said, I think this discipline will be applied to investments (in the downstream), and that it remains still very positive for investments in exploration and production."

As ageing fields have dried up and oil prices have risen, oil majors have increased spending to look for hydrocarbons in the past few years.

But shareholders have raised pressure to keep a lid on costs and companies such as Total said earlier this year capital expenditure would start a "soft landing".

Technip, which posted a 1.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, also raised its goals for its onshore/offshore unit, which is expected to rise to 5.2 billion euros, against 4.7-5.1 billion previously forecast.

Technip said full-year group revenue will be between 9.3 billion and 9.4 billion euros, compared with a previous forecast of 9.1-9.5 billion euros.