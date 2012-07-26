* Order intake of 2.5 bln takes backlog to 12.7 bln record
* Revenue rise to 2.052 bln, oper margin narrows to 9.9 pct
* Net income rises 1.3 pct to 134 mln euros
(Adds detail from statement)
PARIS, July 26 French oil services group Technip
posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
on Thursday and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no
impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe's economic
troubles on its business.
Net income reached 134.2 million euros ($162.7 million),
bolstered mainly by Technip's fast-growing and high margin
subsea business, while sales rose 23.3 percent to 2.052 billion.
Technip's order backlog hit another record in the second
quarter, at 12.724 billion euros, after taking in orders worth
2.5 billion. The operating margin narrowed to 9.9 percent from
10.6 percent in the same period a year ago.
"We continue to see strong bidding activity in nearly all
our markets, with no impact as yet from either the lower market
price of oil or economic issues affecting Europe," Chairman and
Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.
"Our customers remain focused on solving technology and
resource challenges to meet their production objectives."
The builder of oil rigs and refineries expanded its subsea
unit when it bought U.S.-based Global Industries last year and
broadened its downstream technology and engineering offering
with the purchase of Stone & Webster in May, hoping to benefit
from the shale gas boom which has driven petrochemical
investments.
Oil companies, helped by oil prices at roughly above $100 a
barrel, have bolstered exploration spending, venturing
into areas like the Arctic or heading to very deep sea levels in
regions like West Africa requiring new techniques to get access
to oil.
Technip still expects group revenue to rise to between 7.65
billion and 8 billion euros this year. Subsea revenue should
grow to between 3.35 billion and 3.50 billion euros, with the
operating margin around 15 percent while revenue from its
onshore/offshore activities should reach 4.3 billion to 4.5
billion with an operating margin of 6 to 7 percent.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)