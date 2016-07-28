(Adds details from analyst call, share price)

PARIS, July 28 French oil services company Technip said on Thursday plans to cut spending due to the fall in oil prices were ahead of schedule as it reported better-than-expected second quarter revenue.

* Technip says cost reduction plan ahead of schedule with 900 million euros ($995.94 million) savings to be delivered by 2016 (previously 700 million euros) out of the total planned of 1 billion euros by 2017.

* Technip said most costs reductions came from the downsizing of its fleet of vessels, down to 23 in the first half of the year, from 24 in 2015. It is expect to be at 20 by the first half of 2017 from 36 in 2013.

* Technip says continue to see good interest among clients in investing in downstream facilities in the current environment, but that the prolonged and harsh downturn in oil prices has not ended.

* Technip's Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pilenko told analysts in a call that there is a strong consensus in the industry that current investment levels are insufficient to sustain oil production, and significant decline in output is being observed in field, company and country levels.

* Technip says adjusted revenue at 2.8 billion euros, stable versus Q1 '16; balanced between both business segments.

* Says adjusted operating income from recurring activities at 260 million euros, net income of 123 million euros.

* Says upgrades 2016 objectives. Now expects adjusted subsea revenue of between 4.7 billion euros and 5 billion euros, adjusted operating income from recurring activities around 680 million euros from between 640 and 680 million previously.

* Technip's shares were among top gainers in the French blue chip CAC 40, up around 4 percent at market open, performing the oil and gas sector index which was down over 1 percent by 1000 GMT.

* Says expects adjusted onshore/offshore revenue between 5.7 and 6 billion euros, adjusted operating income from recurring activities around 280 million euros from between 240 and 280 million euros previously.

* Order intake in the second quarter at 1.5 billion euros, total intake by the second quarter of 2016 at 13.5 billion euros, compared with 18.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

* Says continues to expect for some time yet a slow rate of new orders and continued competitive pressure across the industry, notably for offshore developments: the prolonged and harsh downturn has not ended.

* Says merger process with FMC Technologies was on track, received a successful early conclusion of the U.S. antitrust review from U.S. regulators.

* ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus and Leigh Thomas)