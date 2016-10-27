* Q3 net income up 12.4 pct to 184 mln
* Sees FY adjusted revenue above 5 bln euros
* Aims to close FMC Technologies merger in January
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Oct 27 Technip raised targets
for its subsea division on Thursday after the French oil
services company beat third-quarter expectations helped by cost
cuts.
Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said the company was seeing
pockets of growth in the North Sea with a number of final
investment decisions in new fields, and sustained activity in
Brazil, which had enabled it to raise its outlook.
Technip's clients include oil majors which have cut spending
in recent years due to weak oil prices.
In the third quarter Technip beat forecasts with adjusted
net income up 12.4 percent at 184 million euros, topping the 148
million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Adjusted revenue fell 6.1 percent to 2.9 billion euros, but
that was higher than the 2.7 billion expected by analysts.
"We expect to enter 2017 with a good backlog and promising
prospects, and intend to continue to drive our costs down and
focus on solid project execution," Technip said in a statement.
It said it now expects adjusted operating income from
recurring activities of around 700 million euros, up from around
680 million. It also raised its forecast for 2016 adjusted
revenue to more than 5 billion euros from a range of 4.7 to 5
billion.
It kept its guidance for the onshore/offshore segment
unchanged.
Technip said project completion was ahead of schedule in the
Ghana T.E.N project, and that delivery of all 78 modules for
phase 1 of the Yamal LNG project in Russia had boosted vessel
utilisation.
Its shares surged as investors cheered the results. It was
the top gainer on the blue chip CAC 40, up 3 percent at
60.9 euros and outperformed the broader European oil and gas
index which was down 0.29 percent.
"Profits were better than expectations and the balance sheet
is strong but backlog continues to fall," said analysts at
Liberum, who have a hold recommendation on the stock with a
target price of 45 euros.
The company said its merger with FMC Technologies was on
track and that major milestones had been reached over the past
three months.
"Along with obtaining anti-trust (clearance) in most
countries, we have foreign investment approvals both in the U.S.
and in France as well as Securities and Exchange Commission
support," Pilenko said, adding that the pairing had recorded a
first project win.
The two companies will hold shareholders' meetings on
December 5 aiming to close the merger in January, earlier than
originally planned, Technip said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely)