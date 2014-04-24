UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
PARIS, April 24 French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday after sales beat its own expectations in the first quarter.
Group quarterly revenue rose 23 percent to 2.469 billion euros ($3.41 billion), Technip said in a statement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18.5 percent to 180.6 million, giving a margin of 7.3 percent.
The company said order intake was "very strong in subsea".
"Although our clients remained focused on optimizing their investments on both existing and new projects, we continue to see a determination on their part to move ahead with key projects," said Thierry Pilenko, Chairman and CEO. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.