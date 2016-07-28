PARIS, July 28 French oil services company
Technip said on Thursday plans to cut spending due to
the fall in oil prices was ahead of schedule as it reported a
better-than-expected second quarter revenue.
* Technip says cost reduction plan ahead of schedule with
900 million euros ($995.94 million) savings to be delivered by
2016 (previously 700 million) out of the total planned of 1
billion euros.
* Technip says adjusted revenue at 2.8 billion euros, stable
versus 1Q 16; balanced between both business segments.
* Says Adjusted operating income from recurring activities
at 260 million euros, net Income of 123 million.
* Says upgrades 2016 objectives.
* Order intake in the second quarter at 1.5 billion euros.
* Says continue to expect for some time yet a slow rate of
new orders and continued competitive pressure across the
industry, notably for offshore developments: the prolonged and
harsh downturn has not ended.
* Says received a successful early conclusion of the U.S.
antitrust review from U.S. regulators.
($1 = 0.9037 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)