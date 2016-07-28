PARIS, July 28 French oil services company Technip said on Thursday plans to cut spending due to the fall in oil prices was ahead of schedule as it reported a better-than-expected second quarter revenue.

* Technip says cost reduction plan ahead of schedule with 900 million euros ($995.94 million) savings to be delivered by 2016 (previously 700 million) out of the total planned of 1 billion euros.

* Technip says adjusted revenue at 2.8 billion euros, stable versus 1Q 16; balanced between both business segments.

* Says Adjusted operating income from recurring activities at 260 million euros, net Income of 123 million.

* Says upgrades 2016 objectives.

* Order intake in the second quarter at 1.5 billion euros.

* Says continue to expect for some time yet a slow rate of new orders and continued competitive pressure across the industry, notably for offshore developments: the prolonged and harsh downturn has not ended.

* Says received a successful early conclusion of the U.S. antitrust review from U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)