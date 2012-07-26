PARIS, July 26 French oil services group Technip
posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
on Thursday and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no
impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe's economic
troubles on its business.
Net income reached 134.2 million euros ($162.7 million)
while sales rose 23.3 percent to 2.052 billion. Technip's order
backlog hit another record in the second quarter, at 12.724
billion euros.
"We continue to see strong bidding activity in nearly all
our markets, with no impact as yet from either the lower market
price of oil or economic issues affecting Europe," Chairman and
Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.
"Our customers remain focused on solving technology and
resource challenges to meet their production objectives."
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)