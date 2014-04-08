REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
PARIS, April 8 French oil services group Technip said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its TPS engineering and construction subsidiary to Canada's WSP .
Technip said the deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, was in line with its strategy to focus on its core energy business and should close in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.