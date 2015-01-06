By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 Two of three global
industry groups vying to establish a dominant standard for
wireless charging technology have agreed to merge, bringing
consumers a small step closer to throwing away their smartphone
power cords.
The Alliance for Wireless Power, backed by Intel,
Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, and Power
Matters Alliance, a second group, said on Monday they would join
in a new entity aimed at accelerating the adoption of wireless
charging in consumer devices.
Power Matters Alliance is supported by Procter & Gamble
as well as Starbucks Corp.
The merger of the two groups is a new signal the industry is
converging toward an agreed-upon framework that could lead
manufacturers to include wireless charging technology in more
smartphones, tablets and wearable computing gadgets. The two
groups agreed last year to ensure their two standards are
interoperable.
Technology for charging devices without the need for tangled
power cables largely exists, although companies are still
ironing out wrinkles that can make it tricky to use.
Squabbling about which variation will become the global
standard has gotten in the way of widespread adoption. The
wireless charging market could be worth $8.5 billion by 2018,
according to market research firm IHS.
A third group, the Wireless Power Consortium which includes
tech names such as Nokia and Philips, has made the most
headway so far with its "Qi" standard shipping in about 20
million devices in 2013, equivalent to less than 2 percent of
the billion smartphones shipped around the world.
All three industry groups use similar technology: a coil
inside the device picks up an electrical charge from a
transmitter coil in the charging surface.
