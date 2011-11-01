* London conference brings together governments, industry
* UK hopes meeting will set agenda for future talks
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Nov 1 Britain faced criticism on Tuesday
for considering curbs on social media after recent riots even as
Foreign Secretary William Hague castigated countries that block
the Internet to stifle protests.
"Too many states around the world are seeking to go beyond
legitimate interference or disagree with us about what
constitutes 'legitimate' behaviour," Hague told the London
Conference on Cyberspace.
"We saw in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya that cutting off the
Internet, blocking Facebook, jamming Al Jazeera, intimidating
journalists and imprisoning bloggers does not create stability
or make grievances go away ... The idea of freedom cannot be
contained behind bars, no matter how strong the lock."
Ministers, tech executives and Internet activists from
around the world are meeting over two days in London to discuss
how to tackle security threats and crime on the Internet without
stifling economic opportunities or freedom of speech.
An anti-censorship group accused Western countries of double
standards, pointing out that British Prime Minister David
Cameron briefly considered restricting online social networking
media after riots swept English cities in August.
"It's very easy to defend this case of black and white human
rights against dictatorships around the world, but as soon as
our own Western-style stability of the state is called into
question then freedom of expression is expendable. There should
be one rule for all, including western governments," John
Kampfner, chief executive of Index on Censorship, told the
conference.
The conference will look at ways to increase international
cooperation in addressing issues raised by the rapid expansion
of the Internet. Fast-growing economies are agitating for
governments to have a bigger say in its regulation.
While Western states worry about intellectual property theft
and hacking, authoritarian governments such as China and Russia
are alarmed at the role the Internet and social media played in
the protests that swept the Arab world this year.
AGENDA FOR TALKS
Around 60 countries, including China, Russia and India, are
represented at the conference as well as tech industry figures
such as Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, and Joanna Shields, a
senior executive of Facebook. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton had to cancel due to her mother's illness.
No agreement is expected to emerge from the conference, but
British officials hope it sets an agenda for future discussions.
A closed session of the conference will deal with the aspect
of the Internet's rise that has seized most attention -- threats
to international security.
A dramatic rise in cyber attacks were reported over the last
year, often linked to governments, from apparent attempts at
data theft at the International Monetary Fund and elsewhere,
often blamed on China, to the Stuxnet computer worm attack on
Iran's nuclear programme linked to Israel and the United States.
On the eve of the conference, the head of Britain's
communications spy agency said British government and industry
computer systems were facing a "disturbing" number of cyber
attacks, including a serious assault on the Foreign Office's
network.
Fast-growing emerging economies have been seeking more say
in how the online realm is policed, worrying campaigners for a
loosely regulated Internet.
In September, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
proposed to the United Nations a global code of conduct
including the principle that "policy authority for
Internet-related public issues is the sovereign right of
states".
An area where there is more prospect of international
agreement soon could be cooperation to tackle conventional crime
and child pornography.
