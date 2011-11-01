* London conference brings together governments, industry
* UK hopes meeting will set agenda for future talks
(adds Cameron, Biden, Google)
By Adrian Croft and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Nov 1 Britain and the United States
rejected calls from China and Russia for greater Internet
controls on Tuesday at the opening of a major cyberspace
conference, but Western states faced accusations of double
standards.
Ministers, tech executives and Internet activists are
meeting over two days in London to discuss how to tackle
security threats and crime on the Internet without stifling
economic opportunities or freedom of speech.
While Western states worry about intellectual property theft
and hacking, authoritarian governments are alarmed at the role
the Internet and social media played in the protests that swept
the Arab world this year.
"Too many states around the world are seeking to go beyond
legitimate interference or disagree with us about what
constitutes 'legitimate' behaviour," Foreign Secretary William
Hague told the meeting.
"We saw in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya that cutting off the
Internet, blocking Facebook, jamming Al Jazeera, intimidating
journalists and imprisoning bloggers does not create stability
or make grievances go away ... The idea of freedom cannot be
contained behind bars, no matter how strong the lock."
In September, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
proposed to the United Nations a global code of conduct
including the principle that "policy authority for
Internet-related public issues is the sovereign right of
states".
Cyber security experts say western states hoped to fend off
Russian, Chinese and other calls for a "cyber treaty" and to
prompt those states to rein in hackers.
On the eve of the conference, the head of Britain's
communications spy agency said UK government and industry
computer systems faced a "disturbing" number of cyber attacks,
including a serious assault on the Foreign Office's network.
.
Speaking by videoconference after U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton pulled out citing her mother's health problems,
Vice President Joe Biden said states and others needed to make
sure they followed existing laws when it came to cyberspace.
"The Internet represents and presents new challenges but to
resolve them we don't need to start from scratch," he said.
"International law principles are not suspended in cyberspace.
They apply there ... with equal force and equal urgency."
He said a desire for greater security did not mean that the
civil liberties should simply be ignored.
"The tactic of invoking security as a justification for
harsh crackdowns on freedom is not new in the digital age," he
said. "But it has new resonance as the internet has given
governments new capacities for tracking and punishing human
rights advocates and political dissidents."
SOME RIFTS OPEN, OTHERS HIDDEN
Cybersecurity experts and Western intelligence officers say
they believe many recent cyber attacks emanate from China,
although there seemed little appetite for such direct talk in
public sessions at the London conference.
It was unclear whether Western states took a different
approach at a closed session on international security. European
states, in particular, are seen as being wary of offending
Beijing at a time when they sorely need its financial aid.
Around 60 countries, including China, Russia and India, are
represented at the conference as well as tech industry figures
such as Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, and senior executives
from Facebook and Google .
Wales told the conference he believed many attempts to
regulate the flow of information -- such as British court
"superinjunctions" which celebrities have used to block
discussion of embarrassing stories -- were "bad law".
"We see all the time these kinds of laws," he said. "Maybe
there are better ways than to rely on government control."
Google's head of free expression in Europe, Middle East and
North Africa, William Echikson, also accused some western states
of trying too hard to limit the flow of information.
"We have... executives convicted in Italy of violating
privacy for a video that was uploaded which they had nothing to
do with and which we took down as soon as police informed us of
the video," he said.
"The dangers are really here in the present and they are
threatening companies like Google."
An anti-censorship group accused Britain of double
standards, pointing out Prime Minister David Cameron briefly
considered restricting online social networking media after
riots swept English cities in August.
"It's very easy to defend this case of black and white human
rights against dictatorships around the world, but as soon as
our own Western-style stability of the state is called into
question then freedom of expression is expendable. There should
be one rule for all, including western governments," said John
Kampfner, chief executive of Index on Censorship.
Cameron briefly addressed the conference, although he did
not refer to his riots comments directly.
"Governments must not use cyber security as an excuse for
censorship, or to deny people the opportunities that the
internet represents," he said. "The balance we've got to strike
is between freedom and a free-for-all."
(Additional reporting by Peter Apps, Michael Holden; writing by
Peter AddsEditing by Robert Woodward)