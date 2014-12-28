By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 28 For years, Google Inc's
commerce chief, Stephanie Tilenius, held a demanding
job and helped oversee the medical care of her parents, an
experience that led her to leave the Internet search giant in
2012 and start a company to help patients combat chronic
disease.
Earlier this year, Tilenius' company launched Vida, a mobile
app that lets patients consult with a team of professionals,
including doctors, nurses and nutritionists, from their
smartphone. The program costs $15 a week and includes reminders
to take medication. Caregivers and family members can request
access to the app to keep up to date with a patient's progress.
Tilenius said her father, who eventually died from heart
disease, could not afford regular medical consultations that
could have helped him lose weight and manage stress.
"There was a total lack of resources on my parents' side,"
Tilenius said in an interview.
A growing number of high-level Silicon Valley executives
from the "sandwich generation" - those who are simultaneously
caring for children and parents - have left their jobs to launch
mobile and digital health startups. In interviews with Reuters,
many say they have been prompted by their experience of helping
aging parents with one or more chronic conditions, and the
discovery of how the U.S. healthcare system fails to serve them.
Some say they are finding both customers and partners in
the large technology employers where they once worked.
INFLUX OF SILICON VALLEY EXECS
After a similar experience caring for an ailing parent,
fellow Google employee Munjal Shah left the company in October
2011 to develop an app called Hi.Q, which aims to improve
people's health knowledge. Groupon Inc's former product
development chief, Suneel Gupta, quit his job in December
2012 to start a nutrition app called Rise and support people
like his parents, who struggled with diabetes, cancer and
obesity.
Caring.com, a community forum and information provider for
caregivers, was started by Andy Cohen, who said he was inspired
to leave his job as a vice president at SuccessFactors after his
parents fell ill. SuccessFactors, which makes talent management
software, was acquired by SAP SE in 2011.
The infusion of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs into healthcare
is already making an impact by advancing the "triple aim of
better care at lower cost, with better service," said
Aneesh Chopra, the former chief technology officer for the
United States and now the co-founder of a startup called Hunch
Analytics.
In the past, it had been tough to recruit talent from the
largest tech companies to tackle healthcare issues, said Missy
Krasner, managing director for health and life sciences for Box,
a cloud computing company.
"The view is that health is very insular and regulated,"
said Krasner, who previously worked at Google Health.
The division aimed to store personal health records but shut
down in 2012 after it failed to gain much traction.
Since 2012, Google has pushed more deeply into health and
aging with wearable tracking devices. It backs a biotech
initiative called Calico to research and potentially combat
diseases the afflict the elderly, in partnership with drugmaker
AbbVie Inc. Apple Inc has also announced plans
to move into healthcare, with an initial focus on fitness and
wellness.
EXTENDING BENEFITS
For engineers and entrepreneurs looking for a new market to
serve, caring for an aging parent can open their eyes to the
dysfunction in healthcare, said Bryan Roberts, a
health-technology-focused partner at Venrock.
Interest in backing such projects has grown. In June,
funding for digital health companies had reached a record $2.3
billion, surpassing the previous total of $1.9 billion for
2013, according to venture firm Rock Health.
Tech companies are also exploring ways to offer their robust
health benefits to employees' extended families, including
parents, as a retention tool in a competitive market for hiring.
Twitter Inc said it let employees add one
additional person to their health plan - typically a parent - in
2014. For the coming year, Twitter will cover family, dependents
and domestic partners, a spokesman said. Those who extended
benefits to parents in 2014 would be grandfathered in from the
previous policy.
Two sources familiar with companies' HR and benefits plans,
who asked to remain anonymous, said Facebook Inc's
benefits team is also exploring extending health perks to
employees' parents to include more virtual medical services than
what is available on the government's Medicare program for the
elderly.
Facebook said it provides benefits for employees at all life
stages.
The newest startups, including Vida, are gleaning business
and talent from the companies they left. Tilenius said large
employers are interested in offering her app to employees and
their parents.
Digital health startup Grand Rounds Health connects patients
with medical second opinions. Chief Executive Officer Owen
Tripp, a serial tech entrepreneur, cites unexpected demand from
benefits managers at tech companies for the service, which can
be extended to employees' parents.
Grand Rounds and Vida declined to name specific customers as
the deals are still in the works.
"Employees need ways to stay in the loop about their
parents' care," said Tripp. "For employers, it's often about
keeping people in the job for longer."
