SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Global personal computer
shipments fell 10.6 percent in the quarter ended in December
compared to a year earlier, research firm IDC said on Tuesday,
the largest decline since IDC started tracking PC shipments.
Longer lifecycles for PCs, along with competition from
mobile phones and tablets, have continued to hobble demand, IDC
said. The industry also faced a tough comparison to a year-ago
period when many consumers were snapping up heavily promoted
low-cost PCs, it said.
Gartner, a rival research firm, put the decline at 8.3
percent.
Shipments totaled 71.9 million units, up slightly from the
third quarter but the largest year-on-year decline in IDC's
records, topping a 9.8 percent decline in 2013.
Business should increase later this year as companies that
had delayed replacing machines until upgrading to Windows 10,
Microsoft's latest operating system, make the switch,
IDC said. It also expects consumers to upgrade their own
machines.
PC shipments fell in all regions, IDC said, including a 4.3
percent decline in the United States compared to a year earlier.
Lenovo led PC makers with 21.4 percent market
share worldwide, followed by HP with 19.9 percent and
Dell with 14.1 percent.
In the United States, HP held a 28.1 percent market share,
down slightly compared to a year earlier, with Dell second at
23.9 percent, up slightly compared to the previous year.
