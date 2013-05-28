By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 Global personal computer
shipments face a deeper-than-expected 7.8 percent slump this
year as tablets overtake laptops for the first time, according
to a report from market research company IDC.
The firm previously had forecast a 1.3 percent decline in PC
shipments for 2013 but said in a report on Tuesday that
consumers content with tablets are continuing to hold off
replacing ageing laptops and desktop computers.
By 2015, tablets will outship not just laptops, but all PCs,
according to IDC.
Driven by growth in inexpensive devices running Google's
Android platform, worldwide tablet shipments will
expand 58.7 percent this year, while average selling prices for
the devices will fall 10.8 percent to $381, IDC said.
Since Apple launched the iPad in 2010, PC industry
heavyweights like Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft
and Intel have struggled to adapt their products to
consumers' growing preferences for mobile devices.
PC shipments are expected to fall an additional 1.2 percent
next year, according to IDC.