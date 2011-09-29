* Investment up in tools to monitor social media
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 After the "Arab Spring"
surprised the world with the power of technology to
revolutionize political dissent, governments are racing to
develop strategies to respond to, and even control, the new
player in the political arena -- social media.
Anti-government protesters in Tunisia and Egypt used
Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to run rings around
attempts at censorship and organize demonstrations that ousted
presidents Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and Hosni Mubarak.
That served as a wake-up call to those in authority. By
allowing millions of citizens to coordinate political action
quickly and often without conventional leadership, the new
technology is challenging traditional political power
structures.
"We are well beyond being able to consider social media a
fad," said Alec Ross, one of the creators of technology policy
for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and now senior
adviser for innovation to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
"If you are not open to social media spaces then you are
not attuned to the dynamics on the street and you sacrifice
both understanding and power."
Being ahead of the game when it comes to embracing social
media, Washington hopes, will be key to maintaining its
influence in a changing world.
Diplomats at every level are being trained to use it to
explain U.S. policy and, more importantly, listen to what is
being said and written in the countries in which they operate.
Ross says that as an early adopter of the technology, the State
Department is now becoming an adviser to other governments on
social media.
The United States, too, has seen some modest signs of social
media-organized protest, with hundreds of protesters occupying
Wall Street for days this month in anger at perceived excesses
by its banks. In Europe, activists have used similar tools to
coordinate mass street unrest, although few expect U.S.
disturbances on that scale.
MONITORING ONLINE DISSENT
Since events in Cairo and Tunis blindsided governments,
analysts and markets around the world, experts say investment
has stepped up hugely in tools to monitor social media
platforms in the hope of predicting future upheaval.
"What people are increasingly looking at is predictive
analysis," said Rohini Srihari, a computer scientist at the
University at Buffalo, State University of New York. "The Holy
Grail is to beat the news. They are looking to predict a
specific riot or protest at a specific location and time."
Much of the interest in that technology is seen coming from
intelligence and national security agencies, but private
companies and investors are also taking notice and new firms
springing up offer a range of analytic products.
Not all promise to predict events with precision -- but
they do offer ways to deliver insight on wider trends and
snapshots of online debate.
"Social media is better for strategic rather than tactical
analysis," Fadl Al Tarzi, chief operating officer at United
Arab Emirates-based monitoring firm News Group International,
told a conference on social media and politics at the United
States Institute for Peace in Washington, D.C.
"It is hard to predict exactly when something will happen
but it can show you broader trends. Yes, if you had enough
conversations with enough of the right people you would get the
same level of information but that is not always economic or
feasible to do or possible at the same speed."
WHITHER CENSORSHIP?
Political repression, economic crises and the widening
wealth gap in many countries could all further fuel the growth
in social media-fed protest. Much, like recent protests against
cuts in Spain and many of the demonstrations of the "Arab
Spring," may prove peaceful but others have already proved
violent and disruptive.
The question for governments is what responses might prove
effective and acceptable. So complex and fast moving are modern
systems, some experts suspect, that any attempts at censorship
or shutdowns will simply be circumvented or overwhelmed.
But there are clear signs that some in authority would
dearly like to find ways of tightening controls.
British Prime Minister David Cameron was widely criticized,
even within his own party, for threatening to impose censorship
and shutdown social media and messaging platforms in response
to London's August riots. The way inner-city youths used secure
smart phone messaging to coordinate mass looting sprees and
arson showed such tools were not merely the preserve of
political activists.
San Francisco's BART transit system faced widespread anger
and accusations of breaching the U.S. constitutional guarantees
of free speech when it sought to shut down mobile phone
services within the system in an attempt to stymie protests
after a shooting by a transit authority police officer.
Autocratic states, however, have few such reservations. In
Russia, websites used by dissident bloggers found themselves
under cyber attack from hackers suspected sympathetic to the
Kremlin.
China's use of its sophisticated system to monitor and
sometimes censor online debate efforts is widely believed to
have stepped up dramatically this year. Beijing's communist
leaders managed to avoid the widespread street protest they saw
elsewhere, but they failed to prevent almost unprecedented
criticism of their response to a high-speed rail crash.
In the Middle East, the reaction has been mixed. Some
countries have moved to arrest or threaten bloggers or those
they accuse of spreading "malicious rumors," while others have
also tried to reach out to online activists.
CARROT AND STICK APPROACH
"There's been quite a strong reaction," says Sultan
al-Qassemi, a blogger and commentator based in the UAE. "It's a
carrot and stick approach. Some of it is good. But they have
been also seeking out individual people to make examples of."
In effect, major social media companies -- such as Google
(GOOG.O), Facebook and Twitter -- could become gatekeepers of
debate and dissent.
And while some Internet giants such as Facebook may be
willing to make concessions to access markets such as China,
Google looks to be bracing for an era of confrontation.
In July, its chairman Eric Schmidt told a conference in
Dublin he believed the firm's tussles with governments over
Internet censorship would get worse, adding that his own
colleagues faced a mounting danger of arrest and torture.
During the Egyptian revolution Google executive Wael Ghonim was
seized and arrested for involvement in helping organise the
protests.
At the State Department, Ross says he believes the world is
still nowhere near a global consensus on how to handle the
coming changes. But finding solutions, he said, is vital.
Many argue that if governments are not to shut down the
Internet and other networks altogether -- with all the attached
economic costs and at the risk of producing a still-larger
backlash -- then they will have little choice but to allow the
relatively free flow of communication including dissent.
"If you are willing to sacrifice economic modernity and
growth, then turn off the Internet," says Ross. "But if you
want to be part of a vibrant, global marketplace and build a
knowledge-based economy, you have to have an open Internet. ...
We hope to maximize the benefits and minimize the negative
impact of living in a hyper-networked world."
