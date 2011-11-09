* Facebook, Google, Salesforce hiring techs
* Startup scene gathering pace
* Old Microsoft money behind the scenes
(Repeats to add Microsoft RIC. There are no changes to the
text)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Nov 9 The transformation of Seattle's
South Lake Union district stands as a metaphor for this city's
emergence as what some would argue is the West Coast's second
most important hub of technology and entrepreneurship.
Many of the glass and steel buildings were built by Paul
Allen, the second-richest -- behind Bill Gates -- of the
numerous ex-Microsoft employees who have taken the wealth and
expertise earned in the personal computer era and applied it to
new ventures.
The anchor tenant of the neighborhood is Amazon.com
(AMZN.O), the Web 1.0 retailer that, unlike most of its
brethren from the dot-com era, has evolved into a lasting
powerhouse. Electric streetcars hiss past its new headquarters
while the lake glistens in the distance.
Among the new kids on the block is Salesforce.com (CRM.N),
the fast-growing champion of so-called cloud computing. A
five-minute walk south is Facebook's new office, double the
size of its current rented space, which has jumped from three
engineers to 60 in little more than a year.
Zynga, the online gaming company that is poised for a huge
public stock offering, recently took up space just south of
downtown alongside other start-up companies. Google (GOOG.O)
has two growing centers in Seattle and nearby suburbs, with
more than 900 employees.
"It is availability of talent, and relevant talent," said
Frank Artale, a partner at venture capital firm Ignition,
located just across Lake Washington from Seattle. "That's why
we attract people to do things in our state."
Indeed, the troika of Microsoft (MSFT.O), the mobile phone
empire built by Craig McCaw, and the strong science and
engineering programs at the University of Washington has
created a foundation for technology entrepreneurship that is
the envy of would-be Silicon Valleys around the world.
MOBILE DNA
The signs of the city's transformation from seaport and
airplane-manufacturing hub to high-tech wealth generator are
everywhere. Pioneer Square, the oldest part of the city, now
teems with start-ups, and the hip coffee shops and eateries
that cater to them. South Lake Union, the site of Boeing's
first factory, is heading in a similar direction.
On the other side of Lake Washington's floating bridges,
the eastern suburbs -- Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland -- are
dotted with office parks and upscale sub-divisions, which,
unlike in much of the country, are still bustling.
"We have a ton of mobile DNA, a lot of software DNA, a lot
of it coming from Microsoft," said Geoff Entress, a venture
partner with Voyager Capital and an early-stage tech investor
in the Pacific Northwest. "We have all the right ingredients,
so it's not surprising to me that we are reaping the rewards of
that."
Jason Karas, chief executive of Trover.com -- which makes
an app for sharing discoveries with friends on their phones --
is part of the latest wave of Seattle tech entrepreneurship. He
moved his family to Seattle from Cambridge, Massachusetts at
the end of last year, to join the five-person development
team.
"I was attracted to this environment, a place where I can
have a somewhat balanced lifestyle," said 44-year old Karas,
who loves skiing in the nearby mountains with his kids.
"I find the networks really helpful here. There's
definitely an interest in building social capital, building
community, or mojo for the next opportunity," said Karas,
sitting in Zeitgeist Coffee, the city's unofficial startup
headquarters near Pioneer Square in the oldest part of Seattle.
"I meet a lot of people right here."
There are plenty of fellow travelers close by. It's a short
walk to startup services firm Foundry Interactive,
office-sharing space StartPad.org and Curious Office, an
incubator and investor in online and mobile projects. Over in
South Lake Union there is the Founders Co-op, where budding
entrepreneurs can get advice on starting up and getting
funding.
Trover, which launched this summer and already has 100,000
users, has a rich Seattle history, and is an example of
companies cascading out of another. It was co-founded by
one-time Microsoft star Rich Barton, who created and spun off
online travel agent Expedia (EXPE.O) from the software giant
and then went on to form the real estate website Zillow (Z.O).
Trover came out of Travelpost, originally conceived as a rival
to hotel review site TripAdvisor.
"There's an awful lot of good stuff here," said Matt
McIlwain, managing director at Madrona Venture Group, the other
big VC firm in the area, alongside Ignition.
"Real Networks (RNWK.O) came out of Microsoft. Isilon (a
network storage firm) came out of Real Networks. More will come
out of that," said McIlwain, who thinks this year will be his
firm's biggest in 10 years for new investments, mostly in local
companies.
THE MICROSOFT LEGACY
Money from Microsoft co-founders Gates and Allen is evident
all around the city, from the University of Washington's
computer science department to the new Gates Foundation
building opposite Seattle's iconic Space Needle.
Microsoft directly helps startups by giving them free
software through its BizSpark program, while its millionaire
alumni quietly guide the next generation.
Local venture capital firm Ignition was co-founded by
former Microsoft executives. The firm has nurtured local
success stories such as SEOmoz, maker of the world's most
popular search engine marketing software, and keyboard
technology leader Swype, which was sold this year.
For earlier stage investments, there is the Seattle-based
Alliance of Angels, a group of 100 or so wealthy investors,
many of whom made their fortune at Microsoft.
"The knowledge that comes out of Microsoft gets captured in
startups pretty quickly," said Dan Rosen, a former Microsoft
and AT&T (T.N) executive, who chairs the angel group. "There's
a realization that angel investing in startups is probably the
No. 1 thing that can gear the innovation economy and create
jobs. If we want to regain our economic footing, it's the best
thing we can do."
The Alliance had its biggest year ever in 2010, investing
$10.3 million in 33 early stage companies. Since 1997, the
group has invested in more than 160 companies, the vast
majority in the Seattle area.
Companies that got money from Rosen's group have been
snapped up by some of the city's biggest companies: drone maker
Insitu was bought by Boeing (BA.N), the Coffee Equipment
Company was bought by Starbucks (SBUX.O) and online book club
Shelfari is now part of Amazon.
WAY TO GO
Seattle isn't ready to challenge Silicon Valley just yet.
In the first nine months of this year, venture capital
firms invested $416 million in Seattle metro region companies,
boosted by recent big financing rounds for local companies like
Zulily, which offers daily deals on gear for kids and mothers,
and traffic data supplier Inrix.
That's a fraction of the $8.4 billion invested in Silicon
Valley in the same period and only 2 percent of the $21 billion
that venture capital firms invested countrywide, according to a
report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture
Capital Association, using data from Thomson Reuters.
It also trails the city's performance in the Internet boom.
In 1999, VCs invested nearly $2.2 billion in Seattle-area
companies, more than 4 percent of nationwide VC investments.
The Pacific Northwest -- with its activity focused on
Seattle -- trails New York, Texas, New England and Los Angeles
and Orange County in terms of VC deal value.
But Seattle is punching well above its weight for a city of
only 600,000 in a metro region of no more than 2 million.
"We don't have the population of New York or the Bay Area,
and only one research university, so we do lack some critical
mass here," said Rebecca Lovell, chief business officer of
GeekWire, a news website launched this year to focus on
Seattle's tech scene.
The VC investment numbers do not capture the whole story:
several home-grown companies sold out or went public this
year.
In July, Electronic Arts ERTS.O agreed to buy local
PopCap Games -- maker of 'Bejeweled -- for up to $1.3 billion
[ID:nN1E76B1O4]. A week later Zillow raised $70 million in its
initial public offering. It has a market value of $900 million.
[ID:nN1E76J1JS]
Earlier in the year BlackBerry maker Research in Motion
RIM.TO bought Seattle-based social contacts service Gist for
an undisclosed sum, and Massachusetts-based Nuance
Communications bought local keyboard technology startup Swype
-- founded by one of the co-inventors of predictive texting --
for about $100 million.
"Seattle is on the rise in the tech startup world," said
Don Dodge, an ex-Microsoft startup evangelist who now works for
Google in the Boston area. "Ironically, I am spending more time
in Seattle as part of Google than I did while working for
Microsoft."
(Reporting by Bill Rigby, editing by Jonathan Weber)