Sept 25 Technopolis Oyj

* Technopolis to sell Oulu Property

* Says property will be sold at fair value and sale price is 6.7 million euros

* Says buyer will take over property as of Oct. 1

* Says transaction will improve financial occupancy rate of Technopolis Oulu unit by 1.2 percentage points and that of entire group by 0.4 percentage points