Oct 30 Technopolis Oyj

* Says the objective is to lower net sales generated in Finland, currently about 70 pct of total, and to seek stronger international growth

* In Finland plans to limit operations focus on campuses with high growth potential

* Says will divest non-core properties in Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)