Oct 30 Technopolis Oyj

* Q3 net sales 40.3 million euros versus 30.8 million euros

* Q3 EDITDA 22.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros

* Q3 operating income 16.0 million euros versus 9.9 million euros

* Says expects to see an increase of 27-32 pct in net sales and 35-40 pct in EBITDA in 2014