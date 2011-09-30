TORONTO, Sept 30 Teck Resources TCKb.TO said on Friday it has reached a tentative five-year agreement with unionized workers at its Highland Valley copper operation in British Columbia.

The Vancouver-based diversified miner said the union will now schedule a ratification vote to be held in the coming days. The terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

The current labor contract was set to expire on Sept. 30. Earlier this week, workers at the site had authorized strike action if a settlement had not been reached by that time. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)