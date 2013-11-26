(Adds background, new details on bid)
By Greg Roumeliotis, Euan Rocha and Michael Erman
NEW YORK/TORONTO Nov 26 Teck Resources Ltd
, Newmont Mining Corp, private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP and a firm led by the former head of
Barrick Gold are working together on a bid for Glencore
Xstrata's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, according to
several people familiar with the matter.
China's Minmetals has so far been seen as the front runner
for the $5.9 billion project after Chinalco, the
largest aluminum producer in China, dropped out of the race.
The next round of bids for Las Bambas is due next month,
according to several sources.
The sources did not want to be named because the process is
private and ongoing.
Teck, Newmont, Blackstone and Magris Resources, a firm led
by former Barrick CEO Aaron Regent, have already reached out to
financing banks for the potential bid, one of the sources said,
suggesting the consortium sees itself a serious contender.
Commodities trader Glencore agreed this year to sell Las
Bambas to secure approval from China's competition authorities
for its takeover of miner Xstrata because Beijing feared the
merged group would have too much power over the copper market.
A Chinese buyer has been considered a virtual certainty
since Las Bambas was put on the block, given the deep pockets of
the country's state-owned enterprises and China's hunger for
copper - it is already the world's top consumer of the metal.
Teck, Magris and Blackstone declined to comment. A spokesman
for Newmont was not immediately reachable for comment.
MMG - the Hong Kong-listed offshore arm of China
Minmetals Corp - is bidding alongside CITIC group and other
smaller partners, though the final lineup is still unclear.
Initial bids for Las Bambas came in around $6 billion last
month, including the sum invested in construction so far - close
to analysts' estimates of the mine's value. In a research note
published in May, Nomura analysts put the end-2014 value at
about $6.2 billion.
By the time a sale is agreed, Glencore Xstrata estimates
that it will have spent $3.3 billion on Las Bambas. It has
estimated the total construction cost will be $5.9 billion.
Las Bambas, one of the largest mines in Xstrata's project
portfolio, is due to begin production in 2015. It is expected to
produce more than 450,000 tonnes of copper a year in its first
five years and 300,000 tonnes a year thereafter.
