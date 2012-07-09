July 9 Teck Resources Inc said on
Monday that it has temporarily withdrawn the environmental
assessment application for its expansion at the Quebrada Blanca
mine in Chile.
The company said it is reviewing comments made by regulators
and then will resubmit the social and environmental impact
assessment application for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project.
Quebrada Blanca is a copper mine located some 1,500
kilometers (930 miles) north of Santiago. Phase 2 is expected to
more than double the mine's copper production and extend its
life by more than 30 years.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Janet Guttsman)