VANCOUVER Jan 23 Teck Resources has
held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about
sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in
Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing
for more industry partnerships.
Sharing infrastructure between Teck's Quebrada Blanca copper
mine and Anglo's Collahausi copper mine, both of which are
weighing expansions, would help reduce costs for both companies
as well as reduce their environmental footprint, Teck CEO Don
Lindsay said.
"They are looking at expansion. We are too. We are building
two ports 5 kilometers (3 miles) apart. This is ridiculous,"
Lindsay said, speaking at a mining conference in Vancouver.
"We've got to stop doing that as an industry," he said,
adding that host countries appreciate miners working together to
reduce their environmental impact.
There are clusters of ore bodies all over the world owned by
different companies but well suited for joint development,
Lindsay said.
Teck, which also mines coal and gold, formed a joint venture
with fellow Vancouver-based gold producer, Goldcorp in
2015 to jointly develop their neighboring mines, Relincho and El
Morro, which are also in Chile.
Lindsay said he had spoken with Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani
about sharing infrastructure.
"We'll sort something out," he said.
Last week, Goldcorp CEO David Garofalo said the world's
biggest gold miners need to forge partnerships to share the
financial and other risks of developing large gold deposits.
