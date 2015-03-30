SANTIAGO, March 30 Antofagasta PLC said on Monday that it "notes the press speculation earlier today and can confirm that it is not in discussions with Teck Resources about a potential merger."

Citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta Plc are exploring a merger that would create one of the world's biggest copper producers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)