Sept 27 Steelmaking coal prices, which have more
than doubled this year, could stay high for several quarters as
supply from mines that have restarted take time to reach the
market, an executive at Teck Resources Ltd, the
world's second-largest exporter, said on Tuesday.
Current spot prices of above $200 a tonne are unsustainable,
and the Canadian miner expects prices to settle between $100 and
$200 a tonne, Greg Waller, Teck's vice president for investor
relations and strategic analysis, told Deutsche Bank's 24th
annual leveraged finance conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Hit by a slowdown in China's demand for steel, coal miners
globally had been shutting down mines for the past three years
as prices for steelmaking coal, also known as coking coal,
dropped from more than $300 a tonne in 2011 to below $100 a
tonne this year.
But in recent weeks, prices have soared on tighter
regulations on local production in China.
"Given the inability of the industry to respond to the
tightness in the market, we could be looking at these very good
prices for a number of quarters," Waller said.
He said it takes three months to a year for idled mines to
be restarted.
Teck, which has six coal mines in Western Canada, has "a
little bit" of additional capacity it could tap through overtime
work and working on public holidays. But it has no plans to
restart its Quintette mine in British Columbia, Waller said.
"Nobody is really going to make an investment decision on
the basis of six weeks of pricing," he noted.
