(Adds details)
Nov 18 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd
is tightening its purse strings and letting go of
about 9 percent of its workforce in response to persistently low
commodity prices.
The diversified miner said it plans to cut 1,000 jobs,
bringing the total redundancies over the past 18 months to about
2,000.
Teck, which employs about 11,000 people, will eliminate jobs
across its global offices, including senior management
positions, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said it would achieve a reduction of $650
million in total spending in 2016 through $350 million in
capital spending cuts and $300 million in operating cost
savings.
"We are implementing these additional measures to conserve
capital, lower our operating costs and maintain financial
flexibility in light of very difficult market conditions," Chief
Executive Don Lindsay said.
Vancouver-based Teck Resources also plans to withdraw its
Coal Mountain project from the Environmental Assessment process
and suspend further work on it in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Teck's credit rating to
junk in September, blaming weak commodity prices and heavy
capital spending by the coal and base metals miner.
The company, the largest producer of steel-making coal in
North America, said in May that it has begun rotating shutdowns
at six Canadian coal mines and that it may take further actions
in the fourth quarter if the supply-demand balance does not
improve.
(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)