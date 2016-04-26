April 26 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to C$94 million ($74 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with C$68 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell by 16 pct to C$1.70 billion.

