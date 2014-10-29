Oct 29 Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources
Ltd reported a 68.5 percent drop in quarterly earnings
on Wednesday, hurt by lower prices for steelmaking coal.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$84 million
($75.26 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$267 million, or 46 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Teck, the world's second-largest exporter of
seaborne steel-making coal, said it took a non-cash tax charge
of $64 million associated with the introduction of new tax
legislation in Chile.
Revenue fell 10.9 percent to C$2.25 billion.
($1 dollar = 1.1162 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick
in Bangalore)