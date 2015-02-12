Feb 12 Miner Teck Resources Ltd's
quarterly profit nearly halved due to weak coal prices and a
decline in copper sales and prices.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$129
million ($102.7 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec.31 from C$232 million, or 40 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at Vancouver-based Teck, the world's second-largest
exporter of seaborne steel-making coal, fell 5 percent to about
C$2.26 billion.
($1 = 1.26 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)