By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Feb 12 Teck Resources Ltd
said on Thursday it might have to reduce its dividend in July if
industry-wide cuts in the production of steelmaking coal fail to
lift prices from current historically low levels.
To bring the market back into balance, an additional 12
million tonne reduction in supply is needed above the 30 million
tonnes announced since January 2014, Vancouver-based Teck said.
Teck, the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne
steel-making coal, said the market could be back in balance as
early as the second half of 2015 if output cuts and mine
closures continue at their recent pace.
Any change in the twice-yearly divided, or capital
re-allocation, would be decided by Teck's board between April
and June.
"There may be a cut in the dividend, or there may not. If
the coal price moves at all significantly, it doesn't look like
there would be a need to," Chief Executive Don Lindsay said on a
conference call.
"If it doesn't move, then we might decide to be a bit more
conservative and retain the cash that would otherwise have been
used for dividend."
Prices for seaborne coking coal have dropped from above $300
a tonne in mid-2011 to $117 now due to oversupply and weaker
Chinese demand.
OIL, CURRENCY LIFT
In contrast, plunging oil prices help Teck, whose mines use
large volumes of diesel fuel. Every $1 per barrel drop in crude
prices reduces operating costs by about C$5 million.
Teck brushed off concerns about its stake in Suncor's C$13.5
billion Fort Hills, Alberta, oil sands project, saying it is not
worried by short-term price weakness in a 50-year project. It
will spend C$850 million on the development this year.
Teck's fourth-quarter results also got a lift from
cost-cutting and a weaker Canadian currency. Every 1 Canadian
cent drop against the U.S. dollar adds C$52 million to its
EBITDA, Teck estimated.
Teck shares rose 4.5 percent to C$18.41 in Toronto as its
results and outlook bettered analysts' expectations.
Adjusted profit was halved to 20 Canadian cents a share and
revenue fell 5 percent to C$2.26 billion.
Teck forecast 2015 coal production of 26.5-27.5 million
tonnes at an operating cost of C$86-C$93 per tonne.
It has agreements to sell 6.2 million tonnes of coal in the
first quarter at $117 per tonne for the highest-quality coal.
Including spot sales, it sees sales at, or above, 6.5 million
tonnes.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
